Shillong Teer Results Today, March 05 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

Mumbai, March 05: The Shillong Teer Results of all eight Teer games will be declared shortly. Participants taking part in the Shillong Teer games today, March 05, can check the Shillong Teer Result and winning numbers on online portals meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com. The winning numbers of Teer games, such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, among others, can also be found in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 05 below.

Played at Meghalaya's Shillong Polo Stadium, Shillong Teer games happen twice a day from Monday to Saturday in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. The speculative lottery game observes a holiday on Sunday. A total of eight games are played in Shillong Teer and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 05, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

A traditional archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer Result is announced after Round 1 and Round 2 are completed. Shillong Teer players can check the Shillong Teer Result of March 05 and winning numbers on the websites mentioned above. Lottery enthusiasts can also view the Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers here at LatestLY as the Shillong Teer Result Chart will be updated after every Teer game result is out.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 55

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 36

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer games attract people not only from Shillong but also its nearby areas and other Northeast states. An archery-type competition, Shillong Teer games require players to place bets on numbers ranging between 0 and 99. Post this, the Shillong Teer lottery game involves local archers who have to shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. Of all the arrows that hit the target, only the last two digits are picked as winning numbers. Did you know Shillong Teer games are legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act? Teer games are also regulated by the Nagaland government.

