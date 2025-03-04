Mumbai, March 04: The Shillong Teer Results of March 4, 2025, will be announced today, bringing excitement to lottery enthusiasts. Players eagerly waiting for the Shillong Teer Result can check the winning numbers on the Shillong Teer Result Chart. The traditional archery-based lottery game features two rounds, determining winners based on the number of arrows hitting the target. Participants can find the latest results for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai online. The websites to check results include meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 04 is also available below.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The game takes place in two rounds, with the first round beginning at 10:30 AM. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, hoping to match the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. Regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, the game has a significant cultural and economic impact in the region. For those who participated in today’s draw, below are the steps to check the Shillong Teer Result online. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 03 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 04, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

For the Shillong Teer Result on March 4, 2025, participants can check the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 on the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" section available on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. The results are typically announced online after the conclusion of both rounds, ensuring that all winning numbers have been confirmed. The updated result chart displays the winning numbers clearly, allowing players to quickly verify their bets. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 71

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 32

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and its surrounding areas. Organised by KHASA, it involves participants placing bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The game is played in two rounds each day, Monday to Saturday, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM. Archers shoot arrows at targets, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target in each round.

The game takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong, and results are announced shortly after each round. It is legal under the laws of Meghalaya, as the state government has permitted the game, making it a recognised form of lottery within the region.

