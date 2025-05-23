Mumbai, May 23: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will announce the Shillong Teer Results of Friday, May 23, 2025. The Shillong Teer Results include outcomes of popular games including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Players can check the Shillong Teer Result on websites like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. Below is the Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 23, providing live updates of the winning numbers.

Based on Meghalaya's cultural traditions, the Shillong Teer lottery is an archery-based game that blends ancient customs with modern excitement. Fans of the game eagerly follow the Shillong Teer Result Chart all day, especially for the Morning and Night sessions. More than just a lottery, Shillong Teer helps preserve local heritage while offering players the chance to win by picking their lucky numbers.

Shillong Teer Result on May 23, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer results are available online and can be checked on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. To see the results, visit any of these sites and look for the section titled "Shillong Teer Result for May 23, 2025." There, you will find the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 61

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 73

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional lottery game based on archery, popular in Meghalaya, especially in Shillong. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, it is held twice daily. Archers shoot arrows at a target, and players bet on numbers from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target.

Players place their bets before the game starts, and those who pick the correct numbers win cash prizes. Known for its unique blend of local culture, luck, and archery, Shillong Teer has become a daily tradition for many. The results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are published online and eagerly followed by enthusiasts.

