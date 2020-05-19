Sodexo BRS India Certified as 'Great Place to Work 2020'

Sodexo. (Photo Credits: Sodexo BRS India)

Mumbai, May 19: Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, the leader in digital employee benefits in India has been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' in 2020. As an organization, Sodexo has always functioned on the three core values of service spirit, team spirit and spirit of progress which have helped employees play a significant role in people's lives and improve the quality of their lives since the last 23 years in India. Sodexo has harvested a strong culture that offers mutual assistance and trust, fostering professional growth and personal connections.

"Our employees are the biggest asset for Sodexo BRS. They embody our core values of service and humility and are at the heart of Sodexo's mission of improving the quality of life of our clients, consumers and merchants. Our aim has been to create an open, collaborative, and fun workplace. We engage our employees through frequent interactions with leadership, the use of AI-based digital platforms and a monthly calendar of informal events. India has also been identified as a key pool for leadership and talent for the operations of Sodexo globally," said Anish Sarkar, CEO, while expressing happiness at getting the certification. TO THE NEW Ranked Amongst Top 25 'India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2019' by Great Place to Work Institute.

"Our commitment to diversity and inclusion promotes business growth as it drives our ability to identify and develop the best talent, create an engaged workforce and enhance quality of life for our clients, customers and our people. Employees at Sodexo are also continuously recognized and rewarded for their contributions to the organization which re-enforce company's guiding principles. We are now considered a digital-native organization and are proud of our workforce for brilliantly adapting to this transformation that supports agility and speed through innovative practices thus helping us remain market leaders," added Suvarna Mishra, Head of Human Resources.

Sodexo believes in developing a strong corporate culture that aligns with its core values. Therefore, hiring the apt workforce is basic to its business growth and development. The company believes in equal opportunities no matter how diverse the talent might be. Its culture-fit first attitude has enabled the recruitment gender diversity percentage to reach 50 per cent as of January 2020.

The focus is on individuals who abide by its three organizational pillars through constant innovation and passion; after all an organization is nothing more than its employees' ability and capacity to create never-ending value. Good leadership almost always requires an organization to be teeming with people of various perspectives who are willing to voice themselves without fear of retaliation.

In accordance with that, the company makes extra efforts to harvest a positive employee experience by reaching out to them at frequent intervals in their Sodexo journey to digitally collect their feedback and recommendations for how company processes could be improved.

The mission is solely to make every employee feel heard and valued. Not just are these suggestions closely tracked but the actionable ones are also shared with management at apt situations.

Employees are also constantly kept involved by frequent employee engagement surveys and open, interactive townhalls. Similarly, employee grievances are managed through a centrally owned tool at Sodexo which expedites the process and addresses all required concerns.

Great Place to Work Institute regularly conducts surveys on workplace culture and recognizes the top organizations in India and across the world for their sustained efforts in this area.

It is a global authority in researching and identifying workplaces that thrive on excellent employee experience.This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.