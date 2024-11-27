Chennai, November 27: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will declare the results for the Road Inspector Recruitment 2023 today, November 27. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 957 Road Inspector vacancies in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. The selection process includes a written examination and document verification. TNPSC Member Fr. Raj (ARM) confirmed the result announcement, stating, “The long-awaited Road Inspector result will be released today. Completing ITI was mandatory for this post.” NEET MDS 2025 Exam Date 2025: NBE Releases NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025 at nbe.edu.in, Check Tentative Dates Here .

However, controversy surrounds the eligibility criteria. Many candidates raised concerns over the mandatory ITI qualification, questioning why applications from BE and diploma holders were accepted. Additionally, a pending Supreme Court case related to the Road Inspector post has added to the uncertainty, with some alleging changes in eligibility criteria during the recruitment process. NICL Assistant Admit Card 2024 Released, Know Steps to Download Hall Ticket at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

TNPSC Road Inspector Result: Steps to Check

Visit the TNPSC website. Go to the “Important Links” section and select “Latest results/Result declaration schedule.” Enter your registration number (if required). Download and view your result. Save copies for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official TNPSC website for updates and further notifications regarding the recruitment process.

