EMAAR Properties the UAE’s largest real estate developer and name behind mega projects including Burj Khalifa (the world’s tallest building) and Dubai Mall (the world’s biggest shopping mall) have signed a master agency agreement with ONE Investments for the UK and USA markets.

One of the UK’s most successful real estate investment advisories, ONE Investments has been leading the way for international investors looking to purchase property in Dubai since 2013. This first of its kind master agency will allow ONE Investments to offer the most exclusive properties and offers on the market directly to their clientele giving them market access en-par with local investors whilst being on the other side of the world.

Dubai’s property market has seen a massive uptake in the last 12 months as the city's navigation of the COVID crises has been lauded across the world. 2021 has already been a record breaking year for real estate transactions in Dubai with over _ Billion in transactions being closed last month alone from EMAAR. With growing interest from international investors looking to both benefit financially and secure themselves a piece of the world's most dynamic city the timing couldn’t be better for EMAAR and ONE to collaborate.

Speaking on the first of its kind deal, Managing Director ONE Investments Hamid Jaafri said “It’s an honour to sign this agreement with EMAAR Properties, a testament to their foresight and our position in the international market. EMAAR’s position as a leader in the global property market is unrivaled and signing this deal today will enable us to help our clients secure even better properties with the best terms. Every year we help 100’s of international clients purchase properties in Dubai and that’s what we specialise in, helping international buyers securely invest in Dubai. We have been associated with Emaar Properties for five years now, and this collaboration will indeed promote more business prospects between the UK, USA, and the UAE shortly.”

One Investments, headquartered in London has its regional offices located in New York and Dubai. The company specializes in boutique real estate investment advisory.

With access to more than 4000 luxury apartments, villas, commercial spaces, hotels, and more in Dubai, One Investments has established itself as the number one company for international buyers looking to purchase property in Dubai.