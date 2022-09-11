Superintendent of Police in Bihar's Nawada town put five juniors inside the lockup after he found their work dissatisfactory. Bihar Police Association, a staff union that has district units, demanded an inquiry against Gaurav Mangla, the Superintendent of Police. Security camera footage shows five cops inside the lockup at Navada Nagar police station. They were let out after two hours, around midnight.

बिहार पुलिस का हाल नवादा में SP ने लापरवाही बरतने के कारण 2 दारोगा और 3 ASI को 2 घंटे तक थाने के लॉकअप में बंद कर दिया. पुलिस एसोसिएशन ने SP पर कार्रवाई की माँग की. pic.twitter.com/FpF4ye9KOb — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) September 10, 2022

