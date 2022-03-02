New Delhi, March 2: The weather is once again changing in North India. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), due to the new Western Disturbance, today (Wednesday) ie on March 2, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi may receive scattered rain and thundershowers.

According to IMD, an induced circulation system is very likely to form over south-west Rajasthan, due to which parts of Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Churu, Nagaur, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts of the state today (Wednesday) 2 It may rain after noon on March. The minimum temperature of Jaipur can be 14 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can be 28 degree Celsius.

An area of low pressure has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea. Due to which light to moderate rains are occurring in the southern parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Apart from this, there is a possibility of rain in the coming days in many parts of Uttar Pradesh.

There is a possibility of rain in the capital Delhi also today. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), today Delhi will remain cloudy throughout the day and light rain may occur in some parts. The minimum temperature of Delhi today is 10 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature may remain 28 degree Celsius. Weather Forecast: Fresh Western Disturbance Likely to Influence Northwest India; Mercury Likely to Drop in Delhi

Snowfall is likely in some parts of Himachal Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Shimla is likely to be 6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be 15 degrees Celsius today. The sky will remain cloudy here and it will continue to rain. At the same time, the minimum temperature of Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, can be 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature can be 26 degrees Celsius.

Talking about Chandigarh, the minimum temperature here can be 11 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can be 28 degree Celsius. At the same time, the minimum temperature of Lucknow can be 13 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can be 29 degree Celsius. Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rise in Temparature Over Parts of India; Light Rain Over Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh

Talking about Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature of Jammu can be 12 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature can be 22 degrees Celsius. At the same time, the minimum temperature of Leh will be minus 19 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature can go up to 3 degree Celsius. Talking about Srinagar, today it will be cloudy for the whole day. The minimum temperature here can go up to 3 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can go up to 11 degree Celsius.

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 48 hours, light to moderate rain may occur over southern parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with heavy to very heavy rain at some places. Apart from this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in the southern and coastal parts of Tamil Nadu. This rain can cover many parts of Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and South Andhra Pradesh till March 4. On March 3, scattered rain is possible in Punjab, Haryana and Northwest Uttar Pradesh.

