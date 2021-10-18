As the desire to invest into properties continues to experience substantial growth, more people interested in ways to hedge against inflation often want to know how to get started. Unfortunately, creating any business and getting it to grow at a steady pace doesn't always come easy because it's a process that requires specific steps. However, one entrepreneur offers his professional advice to help others on their journeys.

Justin Fontenelle, a leader of the flipping market in Detroit, started working in flipping homes in Detroit at 26 and has already made a name for himself within four short years. He believes that possessing specific characteristics can get you further in your career, allowing you to take things to the next level when you want to expand.

Passion

One of the first things Fotenelle recommends is a passion for the industry you want to work in. "You need to have the passion to achieve success in the industry you choose. My love for flipping properties shines through every project that I take on, which has allowed me to have success in my endeavors," said Fontenelle. "Growing a business is something that needs to be done with passion. You need to love what you do and look forward to any obstacles because you can learn and grow from them. I've used my past experiences to get me to where I am today. I can proudly say that at 30 years old, I'm killing this entrepreneurial game."

Effort

While passion is most important, Fontenelle also believes in putting 100% effort into the projects you're taking on. According to Fontenelle, if you're putting more effort into your projects, you can exceed expectations and make more of a name for yourself. "Investors like working with me and buying my turnkey properties because they know I've taken the time and effort to renovate these properties. They're not getting some rundown home when they make their investment. Instead, they're getting a move-in ready property that allows them to start earning passive income as quickly as possible," shared Fontenelle. "If you can put effort into everything you do within any industry, it won't go unnoticed, and it can eventually get you even further. When you want to become a leader, you need to go above and beyond, do more than the competition would, and leave a lasting impression on others."

Consistency

Justin Fontenelle's passion and effort have helped him reach outstanding goals within four years. While initially starting with 20 turnkey properties, he now sees more than 15 houses per month and manages 500+ properties. "Passion and effort are important, but the consistency also pays off." From the minute he arrived in the United States after leaving Belgium, he remained consistent while taking a strategic approach to start and grow his business. He hopes to inspire others to do the same and become leaders in the industry, whether they want to start flipping homes and selling turnkey properties or handling other home services for clients.