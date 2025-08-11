After being promoted from CO to ASP, UP cop Anuj Chaudhary visited Vrindavan to seek blessings from spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj on August 10. During their 20-minute meeting at Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, Anuj Chaudhary discussed the challenges he faces in law enforcement, including cases where criminals escape due to a lack of evidence and innocent people suffer. He asked, "What should be done when there is no solid proof, but accusations exist?" Premanand Ji replied, "This is the result of one’s karma; you must remain sinless and do your duty impartially." The guru also said, "If an innocent person is punished, it may be due to sins from a past life, which cannot be changed." Anuj highlighted a recent case where a family accused someone of murder without evidence, asking if releasing the accused would be right. Premanand Ji responded, "Without evidence, the accused cannot be held guilty; your role is to act on facts, not assumptions." ‘If You Want To Serve Eid’s Sevaiyan, You Must Eat Holi’s Gujia Too’: Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary Sparks Row Again (Watch Video).

UP Cop Anuj Chaudhary Promoted to ASP

Anuj Chaudhary Discusses Law Enforcement Dilemmas with Premanand Ji Maharaj

ASP Anuj Chaudhary ने महाराज जी से क्या प्रश्न किया ? Bhajan Marg pic.twitter.com/pZ5UAJbzIW — Bhajan Marg (@RadhaKeliKunj) August 10, 2025

