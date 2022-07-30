New Delhi, July 30: A resolution seeking ban on PFI and other fronts -- which are "creating discord among citizens", was adopted unanimously during an inter-faith dialogue held here on Saturday in presence of National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

It was also resolved that those targeting gods, goddesses and prophets in discussions or debates should be "condemned and dealt with as per law". 'PFI, Radical Organisations Must Be Banned': Sufi Council Raises Demand in Presence of NSA Doval

"Action should be taken as per the provisions of law against any person or organisation found guilty by any means with evidence of spreading hatred among communities," the participants said unanimously.

Watch Video:

#WATCH An Interfaith conference was conducted...Slogans like 'Sar Tan Se Juda' is anti-Islamic. There's a Taliban thought, it should be countered on the ground instead of in closed rooms...Be it PFI or other org, GoI should ban them: Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty pic.twitter.com/MKyNfDiJdg — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

The meet was organised as part of Modi government's outreach programme to ensure religious harmony in the country. Apart from religious leaders of different religions, Sufi saints also participated in the dialogue.

"There is an atmosphere of conflict in the world, and if we have to deal with it then it is necessary to maintain the unity of the country. The way India is progressing, people of all religions will get benefited from it," Doval said during the meet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2022 09:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).