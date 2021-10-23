Belagavi, Oct 23: Unable to bear the pain of his wife's death due to black fungus, a man in Belagavi district of Karnataka, consumed poison along with his four children on Saturday.

The incident took place in Boragal village under Hukkeri taluk. The deceased were identified as Gopala Hadimani (46), his children - Sowmya Hadimani (19), Shwetha Hadimani (16), Saakshi Hadimani (11) and Srujan Hadimani (8). Mucormycosis in India: What Makes People Prone to Black Fungus? Know How the Fungal Infection Is Linked With Diabetes, Post COVID-19 Treatment and More.

According to police, Jaya, wife of Gopala, died due to black fungus on July 6. Not able to bear the pain of her untimely death, Gopala committed suicide along with his children on Saturday.

"Further investigation is underway," Sankeshwara police told IANS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2021 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).