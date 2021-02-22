Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22: People in Kerala, who live near the entry points to Karnataka got a rude jolt after the authorities on Monday decided to close 13 points of entry in districts Wayanad and Kasargode.

These open borders provide a huge succour to the people living on either side. They move freely for various needs, especially the farming community who regularly move from Kerala to engage in such activities on the lands they either own or take on lease in Karnataka.

N.A. Nellikunnu, senior opposition Legislator representing Kasargode Assembly constituency, said this is an unwarranted action by the authorities of Karnataka and is a violation of the unlock guidelines of the Centre. Night Curfew in Pune: District Administration Issues Fresh Guidelines, Restricts Public Movement from 11 PM to 6 AM Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases.

On date there are around 58,000 active Covid cases in Kerala.

"We are given to understand that their authorities are now insisting on the RT-PCR test results from all those travelling from Kerala and entering Karnataka. Fail to understand the logic, while people in Kerala strictly follow Covid protocols and wear masks, no such thing is happening in Karnataka and yet they do this unlawful act. We expect immediate intervention of the Kerala government," said Nellikunnu.

Incidentally, this act by Karnataka comes hours after the visiting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went hammer and tongs against the flawed Covid measures of Kerala, and while flagging of the statewide Yatra of Kerala BJP president K.Surendran said, "Today the whole world is laughing at Kerala as Covid is widely prevalent in the state".

Similar scenes were witnessed at the entry points to Karnataka in the Wayanad district, where people were caught unawares after vehicles were stopped by the Karnataka authorities.

"We have no clue on this sudden decision to close the borders and are insisting on RT-PCR tests. This is going to create untold miseries to all those who used to freely cross the borders for various needs," said angry Wayanad residents, who were unable to move freely.

Playing down the incident, Surendran said this might be an act done by Karnataka authorities as a measure of caution with Covid continuing to rage in Kerala.

