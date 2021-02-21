Mumbai, February 21: Amid the steep rise in COVID-19 cases, the Pune District administration on Sunday issued fresh guidelines and imposed newer restriction in the city eyeing to curb the spread of the coronavirus. All the updates guidelines and restricts come into effect from tomorrow, Monday. All the schools and colleges in the city has been ordered to remain closed till end of this month, February 28. Uddhav Thackeray Govt Mulling Night Curfew in Maharashtra as COVID-19 Cases Surge, Says Vijay Wadettiwar.

A night curfew has been imposed on the city. No public movement will be allowed except for those involved in essential services from 11 PM to 6 AM in Pune. People can step out of their homes only for emergency purposes . However, vegetable vendors, newspaper vendors and others involved in morning activities are reportedly excluded from the curfew.

The district administration has also imposed certain restriction on large gatherings in the city. Hotels, restaurants and bars in Pune will be closed by 11 PM. Residents will have to take prior permission from the police for organising functions. Restrictions have also been imposed on political, social or religious gatherings as well. After Three Months, Maharashtra Records More Than 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths in Last 24 Hours.

The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have shot up in the last few days, leading the state government to mull over state-wide lockdown and restrictions. The state reported 6,281 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The total cases now stand at 20,93,913, With 40 new deaths, Maharashtra has reported total COVID-19 fatalities of 51,735.

