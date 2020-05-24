Maharashtra: 30-Year-old Woman and Her Two Sons Found Brutally Killed in Beed, Husband Detained

Image used for representational purpose only | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Beed, May 24: A 30-year-old woman and her two sons were on Sunday found brutally killed inside their house in Beed city of Maharashtra, police said.

Police have detained husband of the deceased for his suspected role in the crime, an official said.

The deceased are identified as Sangeeta Kokne and her sons Sandesh (11) and Mayur (7), he said, adding that they were residents of Shukrawar Peth area in the city.

While the bodies of Sangeeta and Sandesh were found lying in a pool of blood inside a room in the house, the body of Mayur was found dumped in a water storage barrel, he said.

The official said the police have detained the husband of the deceased on suspicion. The official, however, refused to share details like who spotted the bodies and how were the trio killed, saying investigation is underway.