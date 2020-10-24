*The eighth week of the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute anti-dengue campaign garners support from celebrities who will encourage citizens to change accumulated water to prevent Dengue mosquito breeding*

*Prominent singer Mr. Shankar Mahadevan participates in the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign of the Delhi government*

*With the collective efforts of all, we have to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and the entire Delhi from Dengue: CM Arvind Kejriwal*

New Delhi: *24th October 2020*

The eighth week of the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute anti-dengue campaign will garner support from celebrities such as Shankar Mahadevan, who will be encouraging the citizens of Delhi to religiously follow the Dengue prevention guidelines such as inspecting their residences for signs of stagnant water, draining the accumulated water or adding a layer of oil/petrol to it to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Last year, similar cooperation and support from prominent celebrities such as veteran cricketer Mr. Virender Sehwag and others had made the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign of the Delhi government a huge success. This year as well, the campaign seeks to engage several celebrities and social media influencers, to take part in the campaign by recording themselves following the good practices advised during the campaign and share the content for the people through various channels.

CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal had also said that with the collective efforts of all the Delhiites, "we have to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and the entire Delhi from Dengue."

Last week, CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal had encouraged the business and traders to prevent dengue by inspecting their shops and surroundings for signs of accumulated water. He tweeted, "This time, the business community of Delhi also took part in our fight against dengue by checking at their shops and surroundings and changing the stagnant water. By doing so, they are protecting themselves and their customers from dengue. Delhi is defeating Dengue again. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute"

*Dengue helpline*

This year, the Delhi government has also launched a Dengue helpline - 01123300012 and WhatsApp helpline - 8595920530 to assist the general public with Dengue.

*On every Sunday, under the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign*

- Change the clean stagnant water collected at home/shops/surroundings.

- A dengue mosquito thrives in clean stagnant water. The water deposited in the pots, coolers, A/C, tires, vases, etc., should be drained and replaced by the citizens every week.

- Add a small layer of oil/petrol to the accumulated water.

- Always cover the water tank with a lid.

- After inspecting their own houses/shops/surrounding areas, people shall promptly call 10 of their friends. With the cooperation of all, dengue can be eliminated from Delhi.