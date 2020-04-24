4-Month-Old Baby in Malappuram Dies After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Becomes Youngest Coronavirus Casualty in Kerala

Baby (Photo Credits; Pixabay) (Representational image Only)

Kerala, April 24: In a tragic incident, a 4-month old child from Malappuram who had tested positive for coronavirus died on Friday morning. Malappuram District Medical Officer confirmed the news and said that the child was undergoing treatment for heart-related problems for the past three months and also had pneumonia. The 4-month-old baby became the youngest coronavirus casualty in Kerala.

According to reports, the baby was first taken to a private hospital in Manjeri on April 17 following breathlessness. The child was then shifted to another private hospital in Manjeri on the same day after diagnosed with pneumonia. Following epilepsy, the 4-month-old was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College following epilepsy. India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 23,077 With 1684 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 718.

Check ANI tweet on the above news:

A 4 month old child from Malappuram who had tested positive for #COVID19 yesterday, lost her life today morning at Kozhikode medical college.The child was undergoing treatment for heart related problems for past 3 months& had pneumonia: Malappuram District Medical Officer #Kerala — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

Last week, an 85-year-old Malappuram resident, who was under observation at the Manjeri Medical College after being cured of COVID-19, died. The victim had reportedly contracted COVID-19 from his son, a 52-year-old Madrassa teacher who had returned after performing Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. The victim had been under treatment for kidney-related ailments before he contracted COVID-19. Kerala has a total of 438 cases and 322 people have recovered in the state from coronavirus.

India's COVID-19 tally on Friday stood at 23,077 with 1,684 new cases and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 17610 were active cases while 4749 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 718.