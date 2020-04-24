India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 23,077 With 1684 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 718

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 24: India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed 23,000-mark and stood at 23,077 with 1684 new cases and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 17610 are active cases while 4749 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 718 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on April 24. Catch Live Updates Related to Coronavirus in India and Other Parts of the World

Among the other affected states in the country, the worst-affected was Maharashtra as COVID-19 situation continued to be grim the state with 14 deaths and a spike of 778 new cases on Thursday. Reports inform that the the total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra jumped from the earlier 5,649 to 6,427 till Thursday evening. Meanwhile, the total number of deaths in state jumped from 269 on Wednesday to 283 on Thursday. COVID-19 Situation in Mumbai and Pune Serious, MHA Writes to Maharashtra Govt Over Violations of Lockdown Measures.

According to reports, BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi informed that of the 326 containment zones in Mumbai, 447 are in buildings where the situation is improving quickly. Meanwhile, Pune, which has been sealed along with Pimpri-Chinchwad since Monday till April 27, recorded 5 fresh deaths. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that following the Centre's clearance, the state will soon conduct 75,000 rapid tests in the state.