Mumbai, March 30: The centre is reportedly planning to revise the basic salary of its employees. This is likely to benefit over 50 lakh government employees. The Narendra Modi government might scrap the pay commission and come up with a new formula for salary calculations. The new change will allow the employees to change their fitment factor . However, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

For several months, the Central government employees have been demanding for a hike in the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times on the basis of the 7th pay commission recommendations. If the fitment factor will be increased, then the government employees of all categories will be benefitted, reported Times Now. The expected hike will raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 currently to Rs 26,000. 7th Pay Commission: Minimum Salaries Of Government Employees To Be Raised After Holi 2023? Check Latest Update on Fitment Factor.

Earlier last month, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced a 4% hike in dearness allowance for Central government employees. Following the increase in accordance with the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, the DA now stands at 42%. 8th Pay Commission To Replace 7th Pay Commission Soon? Centre Likely To Announce Implementation of New Pay Commission in 2026; Check Latest News Update.

Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are revised twice a year, on January 1 and July 1 of each year. The most recent increase, will benefit approximately 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2023 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).