Mumbai, June 2: The Central Government employees and retirees are anticipated to get their DA/DR increases in line with the 7th Pay Commission in July. The hike in fitment factors in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission is also on the cards, said reports. The Centre made the final announcement regarding the DA rise in March, and it became effective from January 1, 2023. As per reports, there are indications that the Central government might implement a 4% increase according to the 7th Pay Commission in employees' dearness allowance. 7th Pay Commission: When Will Central Government Revise Fitment Factor For Its Employees? Details Here.

It is important to note that there has been no official confirmation regarding this matter at present. According to reports, there is an expectation that the minimum salary of central government employees could increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 after the hike in the fitment factor. In March, the latest revision in DA resulted in a 4% increase, which became effective from January 1, 2023. Following this hike, the DA for central government employees reached 42%. According to reports, if the government decides to raise the DA by 4% once again, the DA is expected to rise to 46%. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Salary For Govt Employees to Likely to Hike Again in July, Here’s How Much DA Could Increase.

For the unversed, The DA, which is provided to employees and pensioners to compensate them for rising prices, is revised twice a year - in January and July. Meanwhile, the current common fitment factor is 2.57, implying that if an employee receives a basic pay of Rs 15,500 with a 4200 Grade Pay, their total pay will amount to Rs 15,500 multiplied by 2.57, resulting in Rs 39,835. It's worth noting that the 6th CPC had proposed a fitment ratio of 1.86.

