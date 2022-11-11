Mumbai, November 11: Amid the demand for an hike in fitment factor and increase in house rent allowance (HRA), the government is also considering to take a decision on the 18 months-pending Dearness allowance (DA) arrears. According to reports, the demand for DA arrears is gaining momentum and if reports are to be believed, Central government employees are in for some good news.

As per reports, government employees are likely to receive the pending 18 months-pending Dearness allowance (DA) arrears soon. Since a long time, central government employees have been demanding the payment of DA arrears. Reportedly, the government is likely to release the 18-month DA arrears in three installments. 7th Pay Commission: After DA Hike, Fitment Factor To Be Raised? Here Are Latest News Updates.

It must be noted that the government employees have not been given the DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. While the Union cabinet is yet to consider the DA arrears demand, if approved, the salary of the employees will also increase. As per reports, the DA arrears of Level-3 employees will be around Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554 once approved.

Similarly, the DA arrears of Level-13 or Level-14 employees will be between Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200. However, government employees will receive DA arrears only if the negotiations with the government works and the cabinet approves the same. Meanwhile, there are also questions as to when will Central government employees receive their next DA hike. 7th Pay Commission: When Will HRA Hike Be Announced? Govt Employees Likely To Receive Double Bonanza After DA Hike.

The Centre increased the DA by 4 percent in September 2022. The DA was hiked from 34 percent to 38 percent. Before this, government employees were receiving a DA hike of 31 percent, which was raised by 3 percent to 34 percent in January 2022. The DA hike decision benefitted over 50 lakh government employees and 61 lakh pensioners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2022 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).