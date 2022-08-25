A piece of news claiming that the additional installment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022 is being circulated on WhatsApp and social media. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. According to a fack check done by the PIB Fact Check team, the Ministry of Finance has not issued any memorandum. "Department of Expenditure has not issued any such order," PIB said in a tweet. Central government employees who are eagerly waiting to receive a DA hike must wait for official confirmation and not believe rumours.

Check Tweet:

A #Fake order circulating on #WhatsApp is claiming that the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022#PIBFactCheck ▶️Department of Expenditure has not issued any such order@FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/UZBxDsZuol — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)