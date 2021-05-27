New Delhi, May 27: As announced by Minister for State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, central government employees and pensioners, who get salaries and pensions as per the 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC, will get full benefits of dearness allowance or DA starting July 1. There will be an increase of 11 per cent in DA, which will result in massive hike in salaries and pension of central government employees and pensioners getting paid as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in TA Unlikely for Central Government Employees From July 1, Here's Why.

At present, central government employees and pensioners get DA of 17 per cent. This level of DA became effective from July 2019. Last year, the government had approved a 4 per cent increase in DA taking it to 21 per cent. This was to be effective from January 1, 2020. There was an increase of 3 per cent in June 2020 and in January 2021, the dearness allowance was increased once again by 4 per cent. It means employees and pensioners are eligible to get DA of 28 per cent. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Announcement on DA Hike for Central Govt Employees May Get Delayed Due to COVID-19, Says Report.

However, the three previous revisions in DA were frozen in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government had in March this year announced to restore them from July 1. Therefore, central government employees and pensioners could hope to get a fat increase in the allowance. In addition, if the government announces another hike in DA in June, it will further increase the allowance.

According to a Zee Business report, a 15 per cent dearness allowance is expected to be added to the salary, which will roughly translate to an increase of Rs 2700 per month. It means, annually, the DA will increase by Rs 32,400.

