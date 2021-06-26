New Delhi, June 26: A decision on whether or not central government employees and pensioners will get arrears of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) may be taken today. Central government employees and pensioners get DA and DR respectively as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. A key meeting on arrears, chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, will take place today, according to reports. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in TA Unlikely for Central Government Employees From July 1, Here's Why.

At the meeting on DA and DR arrears, the National Council of JCM will represent the central government employees and pensioners. Officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) are expected to attend the meeting. Shiv Gopal Mishra, who negotiated the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with the Centre on behalf employees, had said that the agenda of the meeting was to discuss DA and DR arrears. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Big Hike Expected in Basic Pay of Central Government Employees Post-DA Restoration, Says Report.

"In this meeting we will discuss about the DA arrears and DR arrears payment due for 1.1.2020, 1.7.2020 and 1.1.2021 to the central government servants and central government pensioners respectively," Mishra was quoted by The Mint as saying earlier this month. Three installments of DA and DR due for January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021 had been stalled by the Centre after the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

It has now been announced that central government employees and pensioners will get full benefits of DA and DR respectively starting July 1, with all the three pending installments being restored prospectively. Central government employees and pensioners also seek arrears, a demand the government has neither accepted nor rejected till now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2021 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).