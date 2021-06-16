New Delhi, June 16: In a piece of good news for retired central government employees, who receive pension as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the union government has increased the time limit for submission of Travelling Allowance (TA) claims on retirement. The time limit for submission of claims for Travelling Allowance on retirement has been raised from 60 days to 180 days following the date of completion of the journey. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Medical Reimbursement Ceiling Increased for These Central Government Employees.

Notably, the time limit for submission of TA claims on tour, transfer and training will remain 60 days. In 2018, the government had reduced the time limit for submission of TA claims relating tour, transfer, training and journey on retirement to 60 days from one year, succeeding the date of completion of the journey. According to a report, the move did not go well the retired central government employees who said they were facing difficulties while claiming reimbursement of TA on retirement within a period of 60 days of completion of their journey. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in TA Unlikely for Central Government Employees From July 1, Here's Why.

Hence, the central government increased the time limit for submission of TA claims on journey on retirement. "The matter has been considered in this Department and in partial modification of this Department’s OM of even number dated 13,03.2018, it has been decided that the time limit for submission of claims for TA on Retirement is modified from 60 days to 180 days (six months), succeeding the date of completion of the journey," read an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance.

The revised time limit comes into effect from June 15. The government may consider payment of TA claims that remained non-settled due to the 60-day time limit. Working and retired central government employees get TA and other allowances as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2021 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).