New Delhi, June 15: In a piece of good news for a section of central government employees, who receive salary and reimbursements as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC, the Centre has increased the ceiling for reimbursement of medical claims. According to an official circular, the government to increase the ceiling for reimbursement of medical claims of Principals at Navodaya Vidyalaya School (NVS). 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Big Hike Expected in Basic Pay of Central Government Employees Post-DA Restoration, Says Report.

As per the circular, issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, the annual medical reimbursement claim ceiling for the Principals of NVS has been raised to Rs 25,000 from the existing Rs 5,000. Notably, this will be applicable if the treatment is done at Government or CGHS recognised hospital. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in TA Unlikely for Central Government Employees From July 1, Here's Why.

In addition, the ceiling for medical reimbursement for treatment from AMA (Against Medical Advice) has also been increased. Now, a NVS Principal can claim up to Rs 15,000 for treatment from AMA instead of existing Rs 5,000 ceiling. NVS Principals and their dependent family members are eligible to claim the medical reimbursement.

The development comes ahead of the restoration of full benefits of dearness allowance (DA) for all central government employees starting July 1. The government had frozen three installments of DA for central government employees and DR for pensioners, due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

While the pending DA will be restored, there is no update on whether or not arrears will be paid. A meeting between members of the National Council of JCM, who represent the central government employees, and central government officials to discuss DA arrears has been fixed for June 26, according to reports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2021 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).