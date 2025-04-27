New Delhi, April 27: The government has initiated the process of setting up the 8th Pay Commission by starting appointments for 42 key posts, including the crucial chairman position. According to officials, the Department of Expenditure (DoE) under the Ministry of Finance issued two separate circulars on April 21 to recruit 40 personnel, mostly on deputation from various departments. Additionally, the chairman and two other key members are being finalized, with formal announcements expected soon.

The selected officials, including two directors or deputy secretaries, three under secretaries, and 37 supporting staff, will begin preparatory work once the Terms of Reference (ToR) are finalised. The 8th Pay Commission is expected to have fewer members compared to the 7th Pay Commission, which had 45 members. 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: How Much Pay Raise Can Government Employees Expect As Centre Likely To Set Up Panel in 3 Weeks.

Meanwhile, the Staff Side of the National Council (JCM) has already started preparations to submit a comprehensive memorandum to the new commission. Following an extended meeting on April 22, key issues such as minimum wages, pay scales, fitment factors, allowances, promotion policies, and pension benefits were discussed in depth. A drafting committee has been formed to consolidate suggestions, with federations asked to submit their representatives’ names by April 30, 2025. 8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM To Submit Common Memorandum With Proposals on Fitment Factor, Minimum Wage and Employee Benefits.

While the government has not yet formally announced the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission or its ToR, the continuous release of circulars and internal preparations indicate that the panel may become operational in the coming months.

Once fully functional, the 8th Pay Commission will play a significant role in reviewing and revising the pay structures and service conditions of around 48 lakh central government employees and over 57 lakh pensioners across India.

