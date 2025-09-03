New Delhi, September 3: The 8th Pay Commission is yet to be formally constituted, but discussions are already heating up around a possible revamp of healthcare benefits for central government employees and pensioners. A key question being raised is whether the new commission will propose an alternative to the six-decade-old Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or instead strengthen it with broader coverage and modern facilities.

According to reports, at least three earlier Pay Commissions had flagged the limited reach of CGHS as a major drawback. The 6th Pay Commission recommended an optional healthcare scheme, wherein employees and pensioners could voluntarily join by paying a fixed contribution. Later, the 7th Pay Commission highlighted the need for better accessibility and suggested bringing CS(MA) and ECHS empanelled hospitals under the CGHS network, enabling wider coverage and cashless treatment. 8th Pay Commission News Today: Salary Hike Must Come Into Effect From January 2026 Despite 8th CPC Implementation Delay, Says JCM Leader.

Currently, CGHS covers around 42 lakh beneficiaries across 80 cities, offering medical services through multiple systems of medicine such as Allopathy, Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy, and Yoga. While this makes CGHS unique and inclusive, employees often complain about its restricted geographical spread, long waiting times, and limited network of empanelled hospitals. 8th Pay Commission: Brokerage Firms Predict 13% to 54% Hikes, Know How Much Increase Central Government Employees and Pensioners Can Expect.

With growing healthcare costs and demand for advanced treatments, many employees and pensioners expect the 8th Pay Commission to recommend a modernized healthcare framework. While some anticipate reforms within the CGHS to improve efficiency, expand reach, and include cashless facilities, others believe a brand-new healthcare scheme may finally replace it.

As the commission’s formation approaches, central employees and pensioners await clarity—hoping for healthcare access that is wider, simpler, and better aligned with today’s medical needs. The 8th Pay Commission could well set the stage for a significant policy shift in employee welfare.

