Mumbai, July 18: Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday filed a petition before Supreme Court challenging the decision of University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct final year examination amid rising coronavirus cases in the state. However, the apex court has not yet admitted the petition. India Reports 34,884 New COVID-19 Cases and 671 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Number of Coronavirus Cases Reach 10.38 Lakh.

The petition was filed a day after the Maharashtra government reiterated its stand before the Bombay High Court that it could not allow the conduct of final year examinations due to prevailing coronavirus situation in the state. The state government told the high court that it had asked the concerned bodies of the respective courses to look into the issues related to the conduct of final year exams.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray files a petition before Supreme Court challenging the decision of University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct final year examinations. Court has not yet admitted the petition for hearing. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/DBv2gI20j2 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

It added that the students should be given degrees so that they can start their further studies of work. The high court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging government’s stand of not to conduct final year exams.

Earlier this month, the UGC issued revised guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities in the view of COVID-19 situation in the country. The UGC in its emergent meeting held on July 6 accepted the report of the expert committee and approved the “UGC Revised Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The exams will be conducted by the end of September 2020, by the universities in offline and online blended mode.

As per the guidelines issued by the UGC, if a student fails to appear for the exam for whatsoever reason, he/ she may be given the opportunity to appear in special examinations which may be conducted by universities when possible.

