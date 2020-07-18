New Delhi, July 18: A total of 34,884 new COVID-19 cases, along with 671 deaths were reported in India in the past 24 hours, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached to 10,38,716, out of which 6,53,751 cases were either discharged or cured while 3,58,692 cases are still active. The death toll due to COVID-19 stood at 26,273, added the Health Ministry.

Earlier in the day, Indian Council of Medical Research stated that they have conducted coronavirus tests on 1,34,33,742 samples till date. Adding more, the apex government body said that 3,61,024 samples were tested for COVID-19 on July 17. UN ECOSOC 2020: 'One of The Best Recovery Rate, Assistance to Over 150 Nations', PM Narendra Modi Highlights India's Role in COVID-19 Fight.

Here's the Union Health Ministry's data:

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the grassroots health system stating that it has helped India ensure one of the best COVID-19 recovery rates in the world. As per the Union government, the COVID-19 recovery rate in India rose from 52 per cent in mid-June to more than 63 per cent in mid-July.

