New Delhi, December 8: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Thursday said that his party gained national party status in just 10 years and thanked the people of Gujarat for it. Singh said his party's leaders worked hard and "we are thankful to the people of Gujarat because of whom we got this recognition".

"The AAP managed to bag the status of national party in just 10 years. That's the pace of growth of this party. We got around 35 lakh votes in Gujarat. All leaders worked hard and visited rural areas in Gujarat," he said during a press conference. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: AAP Plays ‘Villain’ for Congress in State As BJP Scripts Massive Win.

"Gujarat is considered the home turf of the BJP, yet the AAP managed to get 35 lakh votes," he added. The BJP appeared headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat as the latest trends showed the party was leading in 155 of the state's 182 Assembly seats that went to polls earlier this month. Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Celebrations Begin as BJP Registers Historic Win.

The Congress was seen finishing a distant second, with leads in 18 seats, while the AAP was leading in six seats. Others, including an Independent candidate, were ahead in three seats, the Election Commission said.