Mumbai, December 28: The Australian health authorities have issued a significant alert concerning the circulation of counterfeit rabies vaccines in India, specifically identifying products falsely marketed as "Abhayrab". The advisory, intended for Australian citizens and medical professionals, highlights serious public health risks associated with these unverified vaccinations and has prompted a response from the legitimate manufacturer. On December 19, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) in its advisory said that Australian travellers who received the anti-rabies vaccine "Abhayrab" in India after November 1, 2023, should treat the vaccination as invalid and must begin a fresh course of immunisation.

However, the Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), the manufacturer of Abhayrab, clarified that the issue pertains to a particular batch identified in January 2025 and does not justify a general warning issued by ATAGI. It is worth noting that IIL has been producing Abhayrab since 2000, with over 210 million doses distributed across India and 40 other countries. IIL reportedly continues to maintain a 40 per cent market share in India.

What Does the Australian Advisory Say About Abhayrab Vaccine

The warning, disseminated by Australian health agencies, urges individuals in India, particularly those who have received or are considering rabies vaccinations, to exercise extreme caution. It emphasises the critical importance of verifying the authenticity of medical products, given the life-threatening nature of rabies. The advisory by ATAGI reportedly detailed potential indicators or channels through which these counterfeit vaccines might be identified, though specific details were not immediately public. It underscores that using unapproved or fake vaccines could offer no protection against the deadly virus, potentially leading to fatal outcomes.

The pharmaceutical manufacturer Indian Immunologicals Limited has reported that counterfeit (fake) batches of the rabies vaccine Abhayrab® have been circulating in India since 2023. The fake vaccine differs from the registered vaccine in formulation, packaging, labelling, and manufacturing," the advisory read. It further stated that ATAGI will continue to review evidence of fake rabies vaccines circulating overseas and update the guidance as required.

Manufacturer Issues Clarification After Advisory Released

In response to the Australian advisory, the manufacturer of the legitimate "Abhayrab'" vaccine issued a statement. The company stated that the advisory, in its current form, could cause anxiety and mistrust among the public and healthcare professionals. Indian Immunologicals Limited also urged ATAGI to consider revisiting the advisory. In a letter to ATAGI, IIL firmly rejected the "over-cautionary and misplaced reference" to a batch of vaccine produced in March 2024.

The company affirmed its commitment to patient safety and outlined measures to ensure the integrity of its supply chain. The manufacturer has also urged healthcare providers and the public to procure "Abhayrab" only from authorised distributors and pharmacies. They also provided guidance on how to identify genuine packaging and security features to distinguish authentic products from counterfeits, reassuring consumers about the quality and efficacy of their legitimate vaccine.

Public Health Implications

The circulation of counterfeit vaccines poses a severe threat to public health, especially in countries like India, where rabies remains a significant concern. Rabies is a viral disease transmitted to humans usually through the bite of infected animals, primarily dogs, and is almost always fatal once clinical symptoms appear.

Vaccination, both pre-exposure prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), is a crucial intervention to prevent the disease. The introduction of fake vaccines undermines these efforts, putting individuals at grave risk and eroding trust in the healthcare system. Authorities globally continually work to combat the illicit trade of medicines, which can range from ineffective placebos to harmful substances.

