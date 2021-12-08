Mumbai, December 8: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested in New Delhi for allegedly shooting an “obscene video” of a woman and then extorting Rs 4 lakh from him.

According to the Aarey police, the accused and the victim woman were in a relationship when the intimate video was shot. When she ended the affair, the accused started blackmailing her and extorting money from her, police said. Mumbai: Compounder Records Intimate Video Of Doctor With Her Boyfriend, Blackmails Her To Pay Rs 5 Lakh

According to a report in Indian Express, police have arrested the accused from his home in Sangam Vihar area of Delhi. Accused met the woman in Patna in 2016 when he was taking a personality development class. Police said the complainant used to take classes during that time.

Though the complainant was already married at the time, she entered into a relationship with the accused as she had fraught relations with her husband. However, the woman reconciled with her husband four years later and broke off her relationship with the accused.

The woman later shifted to Goregaon in Mumbai with her husband. After that, the accused started blackmailing the woman by threatening to post their intimate video on the internet and send it to her husband. The woman got scared of accused’s threats and initially, the woman paid the accused Rs 4 lakh. But when the accused again demanded another Rs 4 lakh, the woman refused to pay and approached Aarey police. The accused later sent the video to her husband who confronted her. Mumbai: Man Hacks Woman's Phone, Blackmails Her Using Private Photos; Arrested From Pune

The accused was brought to Mumbai after he was arrested from sangam vihar and was produced in court on Monday, which remanded him to police custody for seven days. Investigators said they are trying to ascertain whether the accused extorted money from any other woman using the same modus operandi.

