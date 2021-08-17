Ahmedabad, August 17: In a shocking incident, a man in Gujarat allegedly pulled away the key from her scooter of the girl he was chasing near in the Vadaj area in Ahmedabad. Reports inform that the incident took place on Saturday where a 20-year-old woman from Ranip suffered severe injuries. According to a report by TOI, the woman sustained injuries after her ex-boyfriend pulled away a key from her scooter while he was chasing her on Sabarmati riverfront road. The woman suffered severe injuries to her forehead, hands and right eyebrow while her friend suffered relatively less injuries.

The report states that the woman’s friend, who is the daughter of a policeman, was riding pillion when the incident took place. Both of them were injured in the accident. According to an FIR, the woman, a final-semester BA student of a college on Ashram Road, was riding home on Saturday when the man chased her on a scooter. The accused has been identified as Sahil Vaghela, the complainant’s ex-boyfriend. Ahmedabad: Woman Kills Unemployed Husband With Help of Two Boyfriends.

The complainant said that Vaghela, with his friend Aniket Jaiswal riding pillion, spotted the duo near Udaseen Ashram on the riverfront and shouted to stop her vehicle. Scared by his actions, the woman said she continued to ride on, but he pulled out the key while her vehicle was moving. Due to the jolt, the woman lost control of her scooter and fell on the road while the two men fled from the spot. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman, Brother-In-Law Held For Killing Her Son To Hide Illicit Affair.

It was the locals who called an ambulance and the women were taken to Asarwa Civil Hospital. During the accident, the complainant lost her purse and a bag of documents containing her original mark sheet. After a case was registered, police charged the men under the IPC sections for attempted culpable homicide, stalking, wrongful confinement, causing grievous hurt, mischief causing damage and abetment.

