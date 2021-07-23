Ahmedabad, July 23: Police in Ahmedabad have arrested a woman and her two boyfriends for allegedly killing her unemployed husband. The arrests were made by officers of the Ahmedabad police's crime branch. One accused is absconding. According to the police, the accused woman, identified as 35-year-old Rekha Solanki, had killed her husband Jignesh on July 17. His body was found near Victoria Garden. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Dumps Husband, Obtains His Fake Death Certificate for Insurance Amount; Arrested.

Rekha lives on the footpath near Bhadrakali temple in Karanj with her husband. She was reportedly in a relationship with 19-year-old Sabir Pathan and 23-year-old Raju Damor. She would earn money picking rags. Instead of helping her, Jignesh wouldn't work and spend all her money. Fed up with this, Rekha had last week told Pathan and Damor that she wanted to get rid of her husband. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman, Brother-In-Law Held For Killing Her Son To Hide Illicit Affair.

In order to kill Jignesh, the trio allegedly approached another man, identified as 23-year-old Shivam Thakkar. According to a report by TOI, on July 17, they met Thakkar on the eastern side of the riverfront near Ellis Bridge. Prior to committing the crime, all four of them had dinner together and drank. They then approached Jignesh and took him to Ellis Bridge.

Police said Rekha, her two boyfriends Pathan and Damor, and their aide Thakkar first assaulted Jignesh and then strangled him to death with a rope. They abandon his body near Victoria Garden and fled. After Jignesh's body was found, police registered a case. Later, the investigation was handed over to the crime branch which nabbed the three accused. Cops are looking for Thakkar.

