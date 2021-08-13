Ahmedabad, August 13: An incident has been reported from Gujarat where a woman alleged that she was deprived of sex by her husband and was also brutally thrashed as he was involved in an extramarital affair. Reports inform that the 28-year-old woman, a resident of Shahibaugh, accused her husband of depriving her of sex for around two years. According to a report by TOI, the woman also accused her husband of thrashing her often and alleged that his girlfriend often used to demand that he should leave her. The woman alleged that her husband stopped loving her and did not have any physical relationship.

In her complaint with Madhavpura police on Wednesday, the woman said she got married in 2011 and informed that her husband, who hails from Dahod, was married twice earlier. The complainant added that when she sought her right to have physical relations with him, the man abused and thrashed her. The TOI report further adds that the woman, who is the daughter of a policeman, said everything was fine between the couple till he had an affair with another woman in 2019. Bhiwandi Shocker: Woman Mortgaged Mangalsutra to Hire Contract Killer for Murdering Husband; Arrested.

The woman said in her FIR that her husband stopped giving her money for household expenses and spent all the money on his girlfriend. Feeling helpless about the situation, the woman raised this issue before her in-laws who allegedly blamed her and asked her to leave him. The woman returned to her father's place and then finally approached the police and filed a complaint for domestic violence.

