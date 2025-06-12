Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was reportedly among the passengers on board Air India flight AI171, which crashed near the Ahmedabad airport in Meghaninagar shortly after takeoff on Thursday, June 12. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including two pilots and 10 crew members, was en route to London’s Gatwick airport when it crashed outside the airport perimeter after issuing a MAYDAY call, as reported by DGCA. The flight, under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, took off at 1:39 PM IST from runway 23. At least 25 passengers have been rushed to nearby hospitals with severe burn injuries. Thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the crash site in Meghaninagar. A search and rescue operation is currently underway as authorities investigate the cause of the crash. Air India Plane Crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Operating Ahmedabad-London Flight With Over 200 Passengers Crashes in Meghani Nagar Minutes After Takeoff, Casualties Feared (Watch Videos).

BIG BREAKING Ex CM of Gujarat Vijay Rupani was on board — Yash Bhatt (@theyashbhatt) June 12, 2025

BIG BREAKING: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani reported to be onboard the Air India plane which has crashed near the Ahmedabad airport. #PlaneCrash #AirIndia #Ahmedabad #AhmedabadAirport https://t.co/YYxQILEj8r pic.twitter.com/CbTf7xT20h — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) June 12, 2025

Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience. As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the… — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

