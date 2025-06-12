An India India plane crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12. The plane crash was caught on a camera and the video is going viral. The viral footage showed the Air India flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, decending and eventually crashing near a residential area in Ahmedabad. According to reports, more than 200 passengers were onboard the plane that crashed in Meghaninagar area. Air India Plane Crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Among Passengers Onboard Ahmedabad-London Flight AI171 That Crashed in Meghaninagar, Says Report.

Air India Flight AI171 Crash Video Surfaces

London bound Air India Plane crashed near the Ahmedabad Airport seconds after take off. Exact moment caught on camera. https://t.co/ggD88ELSbJ pic.twitter.com/s8Ckeuswll — Saahil Suhail (@SaahilSuhail) June 12, 2025

