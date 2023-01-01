Mumbai, January 1: The Gujarat police recently arrested a man for allegedly killing his friend over petty issue of giving money for non-vegetarian food. The incident came to light after a body of an unidentified man was found on the railway track in Vatva. Police official said that after their initial investigation, they learned that the man was killed and did not have a natural death.

According to a report in the Times of India, the GIDC police on Saturday arrested Laxman Singh Premlal Singh for allegedly killing his friend, a native of Madhya Pradesh. The deceased has been identified as Umesh Raikwar. Speaking about the case, PG Jadeja, assistant commissioner of police, J-division said, "On December 27, we registered an accidental death after the recovery of an unidentified person on the railway track in Vatva." Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Beaten With Broom, Hurled With Casteist Abuses for Sporting a Moustache in Sanand.

He further added, "Three teams formed for investigation scanned CCTV footage where they identified Raikwar along with two other persons." The cops used human intelligence and identified two more accused who were identified as Brijalal Singh and Laxman Singh.

Following this, cops visited Brijlal Singh's house who said that Laxman Singh had killed Raikwar. However, after committing the crime, Laxman had fled to his hometown in Jharkhand. Post this, the cops kept the accused's phone on surveillance and learned that the accused was at the Kalupur railway station. Ahmedabad Shocker: Domestic Worker Molests Home Alone Woman in Anandnagar; Complaint Filed.

"A team was sent to the station and Laxman Singh was nabbed. During interrogation, he confessed to killing Raikwar as the latter had refused to give him money to eat non-vegetarian food. Raikwar was attacked with bricks and he died on the spot due to severe injuries," police inspector ND Nakum said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2023 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).