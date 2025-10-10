A student of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Naya Raipur), has been arrested for allegedly making fake and obscene photos of female students by using AI tools, the Raipur police said on Friday, October 10. The accused has been Identified as 21-year-old Sayed Rahim Adnan, hailing from Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh. The arrest was made following initial probe in connection with a complaint received from the institute's registrar. Rahim Adnan allegedly made fake and objectionable photographs of female students by using AI-based image generation and editing tools. Further investigation is underway.

IIIT Naya Raipur Student Arrested for Making Obscene Photos of Female Students Using AI Tools

Chhattisgarh | Raipur Police have arrested Sayed Rahim Adnan, a 21-year-old student of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Naya Raipur), for allegedly making fake and objectionable photos of female students by using AI tools. In a… — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)