AIMIM MLA Mufti Ismail Says 'If Muslims Know How To Maintain Peace, They Also Know How It Goes Away', Later Clarifies

AIMIM MLA MM Ismail

Malegaon, March 2: A video has come up of All-Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail where he can be heard saying that if Muslims know to maintain peace, they also know how it goes away. Speaking at an event in Maharashtra's Malegaon on Saturday, Ismail said that it was the community's decency that they are silent till now. AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Says ‘15 Crore Muslims Can Overpower 100 Crore Majority’; Watch Video.

Referring to an incident of shots being fired at residence of AIMIM leader Rizwan Khan, Ismail said, "An incident of firing took place in the city, why was no FIR registered? If it comes to us then a department (Police department) should note that if we know to maintain peace, we also know how peace would go away. We aren't wearing bangles. It is our decency that we are silent till now."

#WATCH Mufti Mohd Ismail,AIMIM MLA in Malegaon: ...An incident of firing took place in city,why was no FIR registered?...If it comes to us then dept(Police dept)should note that if we know to maintain peace,we also know how peace would go away. We aren't wearing bangles." (29.02) pic.twitter.com/TDlu0SgHxe — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

According to reports, the Malegaon MLA opened his speech by discoursing about the dangers of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) and went on to talk about local issues. Waris Pathan, Ex-AIMIM Legislator, Apologises For '15 Crore Muslims Can Dominate 100 Crore Hindus' Remark.

Talking to Latestly over the phone, Ismail said that his statement was taken out of context and a "section of media is making unnecessary hullabaloo". "I said it in the context of my city. It's not connected with Maharashtra or India," he said.

"There was firing on AIMIM leader Rizwan Khan's house. In this context, I said we helped the police department in maintaining peace and if we stop that then peace would be disrupted," Ismail said.