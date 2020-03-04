Air India Divestment: NRIs Can Acquire 100% Stake in Airlines, Announces Indian Govt

Air India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 4: The Government of India on Wednesday announced that non-resident Indians (NRIs) can now acquire upto 100 percent stake in cash-strapped state carrier Air India. The announcement, made after the Cabinet Meeting by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, comes nearly a month after the Centre had informed the Parliament that it would be undertaking a renewed bid for Air India's divestment.

"Regarding the strategic sale of Air India, now Non-resident Indians (NRIs) can acquire 100% of stake in the airlines. Earlier it was 49 percent," Javadekar said in the press conference following the Cabinet meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The announcement is expected to bolster the prospects of Air India's privatisation.

Update by ANI

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: Regarding the strategic sale of Air India, now Non-resident Indians (NRIs) can acquire 100% of stake in the airlines. Earlier it was 49%. pic.twitter.com/m2T7X3al7F — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

In the Union Budget presented for financial year 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Parliament that the government would be completely disinvesting from the loss-incurring airline. Instead of parting ways with half of the stakes, as announced in the previous fiscal policy, Sitharaman said the government would launch a fresh bid to completely disinvest from the carrier.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, while speaking to the media last month, said the process to disinvest the national carrier would begin in the first-half of the current fiscal. In the next couple of months, the government is expected to invite bidders for the sale of Air India.