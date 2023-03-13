New Delhi, March 13: As many as 149 passengers have been placed in the 'No Fly List' for a period, as per the recommendations of the respective Internal Committee constituted by the airline during the last three years (from 2020 till date), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday. The Ministry of Civil Aviation in a written reply said that in the last three years, no such case has been revoked.

The SoP, as per the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), Section 3-Air Transport, Series M, and Part VI titled "Handling of unruly/disruptive passengers", provides that a complaint of unruly behaviour from the pilot-in-command is to be referred by the airlines to an Internal Committee constituted by the airline. Indian Air Force Airlifts 438 Stranded Passengers Between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

It also says that the Internal Committee shall decide the matter within a period of 30 days along with category level of the unruly passenger and duration of ban from flying in terms of the provisions of the CAR. Pending a decision of the Internal Committee, the concerned airline may ban such passengers from flying for a period not exceeding 30 days.

The rules said that the decision of the Internal Committee is binding on the airline concerned. In case the Internal Committee fails to take a decision in 30 days, the passenger will be free to fly. The airlines shall maintain a database of all unruly passengers (after decision by the Internal Committee) and inform the same to DGCA/other airlines. Video: Heated Argument Breaks Out Between Air India Staff and Passengers Over Flight Delay At Delhi Airport.

Based on the information provided by the airlines, 'No Fly List' is maintained by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). During the last three years, the license of one pilot has been suspended for the period of three months due to his failure to discharge his duties. The case has neither been reviewed nor revoked. This information was given by the Minister of State, Civil Aviation, V K.Singh in a written reply to a question.

