A wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia turned tragic when a 15-year-old boy, Krishna Rajbhar, was killed and another person was seriously injured following a scuffle during the Jaimala ceremony in Chakkhan village. The clash erupted between the groom’s relatives, who were dancing, and another group that attacked them. Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh confirmed Rajbhar’s death and said the injured victim was hospitalized. Police registered a case against four suspects and launched an investigation. Angered by the incident, villagers blocked the Gorakhpur-Ballia highway in Sikandarpur, demanding justice. The protest ended after authorities assured action against the accused. This tragedy follows a similar incident in Noida, where a two-year-old was killed in celebratory firing, raising concerns over rising violence at wedding events in Uttar Pradesh. Kasganj Wedding Tragedy: Bride’s Uncle Shoots Groom’s Relative in Head As He Complains About ‘Poor’ Food Quality, Arrested by UP Police.

Wedding Turns Tragic in Ballia

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)