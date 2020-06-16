Amada Records Joins T.I., Joyner Lucas, and Khao In The Fight For Black Justice

Amada Records joins Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated music producer Kevin “Khao” Cates, T.I., and Joyner Lucas in the fight for justice for our people! Khao is not only a Grammy-nominated music producer, he is also an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and motivational speaker. Where he has been taking action towards the fight for black justice. In 2008, Khao took time off from music to create “Bridge DA Gap.” Bridge DA Gap is a 501c3 non-profit organization that combines hip hop music, education and mentoring to reach students and teach life skills applicable in today’s socially challenged environment. Now that Khao is stepping back into the music scene, this will be his “welcome back to the forefront” with his new single “Scared Of Us.”

The very political record “Scared Of Us'' drops this Friday off Khao’s upcoming new album. He wants to make it clear that “the title of the song is not about telling people to riot, it is about how people are scared if we really get on one agenda” said Khao. The making of the song started over a year ago and it is all coming together and what better time to drop the record then now. “This song was in the making for over a year and a half. We needed a record that spoke about things going on in the world” said Khao.

Now more than ever this is the perfect time to release it and this is the first time in 10 years that Khao and T.I. are back together on a record. They have made many legendary records together but this one is different. This song will be the perfect introduction to Khao’s album. “It is about teaching people as well because people are woke. Gives them knowledge that will pour into people’s mind” said Khao. With this song being in the works for a while, Khao made sure to have Joyner Lucas add his flavor to the record. “I am a fan of Joyner. He was already on my list of people to work with” said Khao. Additionally, Grey and J Morris were a part of the record and Khao mentioned “I feel like everyone on this record did a great job. J Morris did an amazing job on the hook and Grey did his thang!”

Khao stated he would like to “pour into our community. It is about coming together. Black empowerment.” Now more than ever, it is time for our communities to come together and uplift each other and demand justice. That is why Khao said “I am creating a platform for all these leaders to have one solid voice.” Khao urges the people to take action over anger because sometimes we miss things when we are angry. That is why Khao will be launching his website and app. “What I am launching will be a real solution to stop police brutality and will teach our people how to file a complaint” said Khao. The police are here to protect and serve and Khao is on a mission to make sure our people get justice.

He believes it is time to make a change and he has clearly been taking action by bridging the gap through his leadership and releasing timeless music that will highlight police brutality and the fight for justice. Stay tuned for the release on Friday where Amada Records, Khao, T.I.,Joyner Lucas, Grey, and J Morris will set the record straight for the fight for black justice.