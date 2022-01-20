People have been using spices in their food for more than 6000 years. It is not just the taste, but also numerous health benefits that they bring along that make them so important for every person to just love them. If you are planning to enjoy this day with your friends and family, then we at LatestLY, have bought together some amazing hot and spicy recipes you must try to set the temperatures soaring at your party. Spicy Chilli Oil Ice Cream Sundae Launched By McDonald's China & While Some Try Wrapping Their Heads Around the New Type of Soft Serve, Others Are Definitely NOT 'Lovin It'!

Spicy Fish Curry

With the flavours of coconut, lemongrass, shrimp paste and ginger in a spicy curry packed with white fish, spicy fish curry is a protein powerhouse of flavour and colour. This dish would surely be the highlight of your party.

Rajma Rice

Rajma Rice is one favourite dish of Indian cuisine known for its perfect spices. One cannot make a list without having this super delicious dish in it.

Chicken Spinach Curry

For a Malaysian experience, try chicken spinach curry with a side of dhal and roti canai which is spicy and inexpensive curry for the day.

Khao Soi

Khao Soi is a soup known for the spices that add richness and flavour. It tastes like spicy red and green curry and has a spicy broth that melds together coconut cream and red curry paste.

Cajun Butter Pasta

You must have heard of Cajun Potato, but it’s time you must try Cajun Butter Pasta. And for sure, you are surely not going to be satisfied with just one plate of it.

You must try your hand at different recipes that can make your day exciting. Here are some exciting recipes you must try if you love hot and spicy food because food is love.

