People are searching for queries about sleep in the US now than in the history of Google search, reveals Google Trends. Right from queries like 'How To Fall Asleep Fast?' to 'How Much Sleep Do I Need?', people are searching for different queries regarding the most important function of the day- sleep. Good 7-8 hours of sleep is necessary for physical and mental health in people. It doesn't just strengthen muscles BUT also increases brain function. The growth of muscles in the body, the body develops properly. GoogleTrends on Twitter revealed: "Search interest in #Sleep, #Dream and #Insomnia are higher now than at any time in Google search history, US". How to Sleep Better at Night Naturally? From Proper Diet to Physical Exercise, Best Tips for Quality Sleep.

Check Tweet:

💤 Search interest in #Sleep, #Dream and #Insomnia are higher now than at any time in Google search history, US pic.twitter.com/UE3decyEhZ — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) February 2, 2021

Top Searched Queries:

💤 Search interest in #Sleep, #Dream and #Insomnia are higher now than at any time in Google search history, US pic.twitter.com/UE3decyEhZ — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) February 2, 2021

How To Fall Asleep Fast?

One of the many methods to get sleep faster is the military method. For this you'll have to keep all the gadgets away, Relax your entire face, including the muscles inside your mouth and drop your shoulders. You'll have to aim to release all the tensions in your body and even let your hands drop to the side of your body. Now, you must exhale and relax all the rest of the parts of your body from your legs, calves to your eyes and even fingers. Now try clearing your mind and imagine things that soothe you.

Why can't I sleep?

There can be many reasons that you are not able to sleep to determine which it is important that you check with a sleep specialist. One of the most common reasons can be your off circadian rhythm. Other causes include poor sleeping habits, screentime, anxiety, depression, caffeine consumption, insomnia, blue light, sleep disorders, and sometimes diet. Sleep Hygiene Tips: Habits You MUST Follow More Restful Nights and Happier Mornings!

What is Sleep Apnea?

Increasingly common sleep disorder, Sleep apnea can be potentially serious that may cause breathing to repeatedly stop and start. It may cause you to snore loudly and feel tired despite a full night's sleep.

What is Sleep Paralysis?

A person suffering from sleep paralysis can have a temporary inability to move or speak while falling asleep or upon waking this

Sleep paralysis most often occurs in people who have narcolepsy or sleep apnoea, but it can affect anyone. Episodes involve not being able to speak or move while falling asleep or upon waking. This usually lasts one or two minutes and is often frightening.

How Much Sleep Do I Need?

National Sleep Foundation guidelines1 advise that healthy adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night. Babies, young children, and teens need even more sleep to enable their growth and development. People over 65 should also get 7 to 8 hours per night

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 08:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).