Amazon Seeks Interim Stay on CCI Probe on its Business Practices, Cites 'Irreparable Loss' to its Reputation

Bengaluru, February 11: Amazon on Monday filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court, seeking an interim stay on the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) order to probe some of its business practices. According to a Business Standard report, a probe by CCI was launched last month after Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), filed a complaint against e-commerce players giving deep discounts on online sales of smartphones and giving preferential treatment to some sellers. CCI To Probe Amazon & Flipkart Over Discount Practices, Exclusive Brand Launches & Alleged Preferential Treatment to Few Mobile Phone Sellers.

The e-comm major Amazon asked the court that an interim stay be granted on the proceedings, or else a probe would cause “irreparable loss and injury” to the e-commerce player’s “reputation/goodwill”. Last month there were reports that both Flipkart and Amazon would be probed by India's competition watchdog over their deep discounting practices, the exclusive brand launched and preferential treatment which they have allegedly offered to certain mobile phone sellers.

In 2018, the government tightened rules for e-commerce marketplaces with foreign investment. These rules barred such platforms from offering products of sellers in which they hold a stake and banned exclusive marketing arrangements among other clauses