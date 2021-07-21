Kochi, July 21: Anannyah Kumari Alex, Kerala’s first transgender radio jockey, was found dead in an apartment in Kochi on Tuesday. Anannyah was found hanging from the ceiling of her apartment in Kochi’s Edappally at around 6.30 pm. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The 28-year-old RJ hailed from the Peruman area of Kerala’s Kollam district. Annanyah was also the state’s first transgender candidate to contest assembly elections that were held this year.

She was suffering from health issues after her gender reassignment surgery in 2020. Anannyah had even alleged medical negligence in her gender reassignment surgery. The body has been sent for post-mortem to Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. Autopsy reports is awaited. Sangeetha, Transgender Activist And Owner of Covai Trans-Kitchen, Found Murdered in Her Apartment in Coimbatore.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Some reports even claimed that after the surgery, she could not ben stand for long. Due to this reason, she was distressed. She was also a professional makeup artist. Annanyah’s friends reportedly have requested the state chief minister to order an enquiry into the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Country's First University for Transgender Community to Come Up in Kushinagar District.

Anannyah had filed nomination papers as a candidate of the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) from Malappuram district’s Vengara constituency. However, she decided to withdraw from campaigning due to alleged harassment by party members. Annanyah chad alleged that she was “mentally tortured” by the party leaders.

