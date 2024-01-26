Vijayawada, January 26: Three agriculture workers were killed and 13 other injured in a collision between a RTC bus and an autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district on Friday, police said. The accident occurred in Lingamguntla in Chikaluripet mandal of the district.

According to police, about 15 agriculture workers were travelling in an autorickshaw, which was heading to Appapuram village from Veluru village. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus belonging to Macherla depot was on its way to Chilkaluripet. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: One Dead, Several Injured as Speeding Bus Collides With Truck in Nellore (Watch Video).

When the autorickshaw came onto Chilkaluripet road from an internal road, the bus driver tried to avoid hitting it but could not succeed. The autorickshaw was crushed under the bus. While one person died on the spot, two others succumbed at government hospital Chilkaluripet. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 10 People Injured After Bus Overturns Near Totacharla Village in NTR District (Watch Video).

Thirteen others were undergoing treatment and two of them are stated to be in a critical condition. The deceased were identified as Y. Hanumayamma, 60, G. Shivaparwathy, 58, and Sheikh Hazrat Wali, 65.

